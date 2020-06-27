Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul exchange vows in an elegant wedding ceremony

While Vanitha was seen in white satin and laced wedding gown, her now-husband Peter Paul was seen in a black suit for the ceremony.

Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Vanitha Vijaykumar and her fiancé Peter Paul got married today at 4 pm in Chennai. In the presence of their close friends and family, the couple exchanged wedding vows and wedding rings in a simple yet elegant ceremony. Photos of their wedding amid the lockdown surfaced online as they took the internet by storm. The couple had a Christian wedding and looked happy and radiant in the photos that surfaced online.

While Vanitha was seen in white satin and laced wedding gown, her now-husband Peter Paul was seen in a black suit for the ceremony. Vanitha's kids Jovika and Jayanitha (from her previous marriage) were seen as flower girls and they were seen in matching blue satin dresses. The bridesmaids were seen in range satin dresses. In the photos, we can also see Vanitha and Peter exchanging kisses after their wedding was officiated by a priest. Along with the cake cutting session, the couple also popped the champagne.

Check the photos here:

Last week, Vanitha announced her engagement with Peter Paul. In a social media post, she wrote, “He walked out of a dream into my life. He filled the void I never knew existed. Surprisingly, I felt secure and complete around him. He stepped in as a friend and helped me when I was lost without any technical help for my YouTube channel during the lockdown. He made things happen in such a way that I was at ease, so calm stress-free, and well taken care of”.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×