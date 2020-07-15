Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Vanitha Vijayakumar files complaints against producer Ravindran for cyber bullying

A number of issues sprouted after her marriage. Peter Paul’s allegedly estranged wife has been giving interviews against the wedding of Vanitha and Peter Paul.

Vanitha Vijayakumar has been occupying the headlines ever since she announced her marriage with Peter Paul. A number of issues sprouted after her marriage. Peter Paul’s allegedly estranged wife has been giving interviews against the wedding of Vanitha and Peter Paul. Now, Vanitha has lodged a police complaint against producer Ravindran and one Surya Devi, who has been posting videos against Vanitha. Producer Ravindran has given interviews, making comments against Vanitha’s marriage.

She was quoted as saying by The Times Of India, “I have been attacked for a while for no reason by an unknown lady and a guy, who, unfortunately, is from the movie industry. They have been spreading rumours about my personal life, including my children. Though I tried my best to ignore it initially, I felt I should react as the cyberbullying and character assassination was too much (for me) to overlook. I have got assurance from the cops that action will be taken against them in a couple of days”

Vanitha Vijayakumar, who has acted in a handful of movies in the south, shot to her fame after her participation in the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss. Vanitha Vijayakumar tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Peter Paul, a filmmaker by profession on June 27 in a low key wedding. This is Vanitha Vijaykumar's third marriage. Her first marriage was with whom she has a son named Vijaya Srihari. Later, she got married to Anand Jay Rajan and she has two daughters namely Jovitha and Jaynitha from the second marriage.

