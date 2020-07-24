  1. Home
Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Vanitha Vijayakumar issues apology for saying that men in Tanjore have two wives

Vanitha took to her Twitter space and issued apology for saying that most men in Tanjore have two wives.
Vanitha Vijayakumar, who shot to fame after her participation in the third season on Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, recently put out a video saying that men in Tanjore have two wives. This video sparked massive controversy and people started calling out her for issuing such baseless allegations. Now, Vanitha took to her Twitter space and issued apology for saying that most men in Tanjore have two wives. She stated that she spoke highly of Tanjore men and her intention was misinterpreted.

In the statement, she wrote, “Tanjavour is my native and I am very proud of its heritage and culture..I never spoke anything to hurt any of my people who are all my family..I spoke very proudly that the men are so honest to take care of their families and be true to their commitments and responsibilities. My fellow brothers and sisters from #Tanjore ...kindly don’t misinterpret my anger and tone to another issue as disrespectful to you… I am very sorry if I unintentionally said anything that may have hurt your feelings…”

Check out here Tweet here:

Vanitha Vijayakumar started occupying the headlines after she announced her wedding with Peter Paul. Vanitha Vijayakumar tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Peter Paul, on June 27 in a low-key wedding. Close friends and family members took part in the wedding as it happened during the lockdown period. This is Vanitha Vijaykumar's third marriage. Vanitha, who has acted in a handful of movies in Tamil and Telugu has also produced films.

