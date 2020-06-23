Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Vanitha Vijayakumar OPENS UP on relationship with fiancé Peter Paul

Vanitha Vijayakumar will tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Peter Paul, a filmmaker by profession on June 27 in a low key wedding.

Tamil Bigg Boss season 3 fame Vanitha Vijayakumar took over the internet after she announced her wedding plans with Peter Paul. Vanitha Vijayakumar will tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Peter Paul, a filmmaker by profession on June 27 in a low key wedding. Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages to the couple. Close friends and family members will take part in the wedding as it’s happening during the lockdown period.

Talking about her fiancé and their love, she told in an interview with The Times Of India that they first met for a film. She was quoted as saying by the English daily, “Well, I met him in December. He is a VFX technician and was toying with the idea of making his directorial debut. I met him in his office when he said I have a role to play in his project. Initially, it was his commitment for the profession which impressed me. As days passed by, we got to know more about each other and I found him to be a dedicated person, who is also caring and genuine”.

Also Read: Vanitha Vijayakumar’s daughter Jovika congratulates mother on engagement; Says she would support her always

After Vanitha announced on social media about her wedding plans, her daughter Jovika replied to the post with a sweet message about how supportive she would be to her mother. This is Vanitha Vijaykumar's third marriage. Her first marriage was with whom she has a son named Vijaya Srihari. Later, she got married to Anand Jay Rajan and she has two daughters namely Jovitha and Jaynitha from the second marriage.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×