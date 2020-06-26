Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Vanitha Vijayakumar shares her FIRST photo with fiancé Peter Paul

After announcing her wedding plans, she has taken over the internet yet again by sharing her first photo with fiancé Peter Paul.

As soon as the news of Vanitha Vijayakumar’s wedding came up online, it took over the internet. Fans and followers of the yesteryear actor have been showering her with wishes and congratulatory messages. Now, she has taken over the internet yet again by sharing her first photo with fiancé Peter Paul. Since the marriage is just a day away, it is anticipated that the couple is getting all the essentials ready for the wedding.

A week ago, she confirmed the wedding plans on social media. She wrote in her statement, "He walked out of a dream into my life. He filled the void I never knew existed. Surprisingly, I felt secure and complete around him. He stepped in as a friend and helped me when I was lost without any technical help and support for my YouTube channel during the lockdown. He made things happen in such a way that I was at ease, so calm stress-free and well taken care of."

This is Vanitha Vijaykumar's third marriage. She has a son named Vijaya Srihari from her first marriage was with Akash, whom she divorced in 2007. Later, she got married to Anand Jay Rajan and the couple ended their marriage in 2012. From the second marriage, she has two daughters namely Jovitha and Jaynitha. As far as her career in the entertainment industry is concerned, she has acted in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. She has also produced a film titled MGR Sivaji Rajini Kamal. Currently, she is into production and has her own cookery show on YouTube.

