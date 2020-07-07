Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Vanitha Vijayakumar shares photo of her new wedding ring for her ‘real Wedding’

Vanitha Vijayakumar tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Peter Paul, a filmmaker by profession on June 27 in a low key wedding.

The wedding of Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Vanitha Vijayakumar has been the talk of the town for about 2 weeks now. While her marriage, and her husband’s estranged wife’s allegations are still making the rounds on social media, Vanitha has now shared a pair of wedding ring and stated that it is for her real wedding with Peter Paul which will regally register their marriage. The photo received massive attention as her fans and followers have been waiting for more updates about her wedding.

Sharing the photo, she wrote on Instagram, “The rings arrived finally after lockdown...reserving it for the REGISTERED REAL WEDDING....For all of u who dont understand...or never will...this.is my SOULMATE GODSENT… we are in love forever and will continue to be till our last breath...” With this, she will be legally registering her marriage with Peter Paul. She has also shared some photos of her husband with her children and penned some heartfelt messages.

Vanitha Vijayakumar tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Peter Paul, a filmmaker by profession on June 27 in a low key wedding. She took to her Twitter space and announced the news. Close friends and family members took part in the wedding as it happened during the lockdown period. This is Vanitha Vijaykumar's third marriage. Her first marriage was with whom she has a son named Vijaya Srihari. Later, she got married to Anand Jay Rajan and she has two daughters namely Jovitha and Jaynitha from the second marriage.

