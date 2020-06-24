Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Vanitha Vijayakumar shares throwback PHOTOS with Thalapathy Vijay on her son’s birthday

Sharing the photos, she stated that those photos were taken during the birthday celebration of her son Srihari.

During the birthday celebration of Thalapathy Vijay, many throwback and nostalgic photos surfaced online. In that line, Tamil Bigg Boss Season 3 contestant and former actor Vanitha Vijayakumar shared some throwback photos with the Kollywood star. In the series of photos, Thalapathy Vijay can be seen spending a fun time with two kids, one of whom is Vanitha Vijayakumar’s son. Sharing the photos, she stated that those photos were taken during the birthday celebration of her son Srihari. Her mother and late actor Manjula Vijayakumar can also be seen in the photos.

Vanitha Vijayakumar made her acting debut with Thalapathi Vijay in the 1995 film Chandralekha. Directed by Nambirajan, the film opened to mixed reviews and it was a disaster at the Box office. After Chandralekha, Vanitha appeared alongside Rajkiran in the 1996 film Manikkam. She made her Mollywood debut with the film Hitler Brothers and Tollywood debut with the devotional fantasy Devi. Vanitha quit her acting career after her first marriage to Akash. She has a son (Srihari) and a daughter (Jovitha) with Akash.

After she parted ways with Akash, she remarried and has a daughter from her second marriage. However, she divorced her second husband after they hit a rough patch. Recently, she announced her marriage with the love of her life Peter Paul. After being in a relationship for about sic months, the couple is set to tie the knot on June 27. As far as her participation in Tamil Bigg Boss 3 is concerned, she was considered as the boldest contest of all and she is known for taking up issues with anyone without batting an eye.

