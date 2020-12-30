Tamil Bigg Boss 4 fame Anitha Sampath’s father passes away; Nisha, Archana pay their last respects

Anitha Sampath is the latest contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss Tamil 4th season during the weekend episode.

In yet another shocking news, Bigg Boss Tamil 4’s Anitha Sampath’s father passed away on Tuesday. Her father, who was also a veteran writer, received awards and recognition from late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. A video of Archana and Arathaangi Nisha from Anitha's residence has surfaced online, where they can be seen paying respect to Anitha’s father. Jithan Ramesh, who was also a co-contestant of Anitha in the show, offered his condolence on social media.

Sharing a photo of him, Jithan wrote, “Rest in peace Mr. Sampath father of Anitha Sampath who has passed away due to cardiac arrest. My hearty condolences to Anitha Sampath and her family.” Suresh Chakravarthy shared his condolences on his official Twitter page. He tweeted, “Heartfelt condolences to Anitha and her family. Please be civil when someone loses a family member and postpone your sarcasm and let them mourn in peace”.

Also Read: Nayanthara rubbishes rumours of featuring in a period drama based on Velu Nachiyar’s life

As per the media reports, Anitha, who returned home after 84 days in the Bigg Boss house last week, could not spend a lot of time with her father as she went on a trip to Shirdi with her husband. Anitha, who entered the house on day one, sustained in the house for 12 weeks. Fans of Anitha have been sharing their condolence messages to Anitha and her family on social media.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Galatta Media

Share your comment ×