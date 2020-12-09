Tamil Bigg Boss 4 Highlights: Archana loses her cool during task; Ramesh wins hearts with his performance

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss, contestants were divided into two groups, with one challenging the other to not express their emotions.

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss season 4, Archana had a massive emotional breakdown. It all started when a task was given to the housemates and they were divided into two groups. While one group was asked to act as robots, the other group was humans. The task for the human group is to make the robots express their emotions. Archana was the leader of the robot team. She lost her cool and yelled at the housemates after they spoke about her father’s demise.

Balaji Murugadoss, who is the leader of the humans team, declared that Archana expressed her emotions twice. He said that she smiled once and cried the next time. So he took away two hear shaped embellishments in Archana’s outfit. However, Archana denied the claims, and said that she never expressed her emotions and asked him to return the hearts. She also yelled at the contestants at the top of her lungs saying that it was not a game to bring in the matter of her father’s demise.

Balaji said that he would give it back if Bigg Boss asks him to do so. Archana, who got annoyed by this, brought back the subject of kurumpadam, and Balaji lost his cool. On the other hand, Jithan Ramesh performed really well during the task and he acted like an actual robot by not expressing any emotions. This performance won the hearts of netizens.

Credits :Star Vijay

