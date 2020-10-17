Tamil Bigg Boss 4 Highlights: Shivani and Jithan Ramesh enter glass prison; Gabriella gets emotional

During one of the tasks, Suresh lifted Gabriella on his back and tried his best to make her win. But Gabriella broke down to tears and quit the task.

In the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss 4, Gabriella was seen having some romantic moments with Balaji Murugadoss as they both were seen blushing while talking to each other. Well, this has given rise to speculations about their relationship and if it will turn into love, for we all know that the reality show is well known for love, breakups and so on. We have to wait for more weeks to know if their relationship will turn out to be a romantic one.

On the other hand, during one of the tasks contestants were asked to lend support to either one of the chosen contestants – Gabriella, Rio and Velmurugan. Suresh, who extended his support to Gabriella, tried his best to finish the task by carrying her on his back. However, she gave up as it was getting too hard for Suresh to continue carrying her.

At the end of the episode, contestants were asked to choose which two housemates were not taking part in the events or engaging with the other with enthusiasm. Shivani and Jithan Ramesh were chosen by the housemates and the same was announced by Archana, who made a wild card entry to the house. Later, it was announced by the Bigg Boss that they both should be locked up inside the glass cell. However, Balaji opinioned that it was unfair to corner Shivani for everything.

Credits :Star Vijay

