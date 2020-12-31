Tamil Bigg Boss 4 Promo: Aajeedh’s mother visits him; Says he was not well informed about the game

In the latest promo of the show, Ajeedh’s mother visited him during the freeze task, while Aajeedh’s wife and child visited the house.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss Tamil’s fourth season, the freeze task was continued. The next two contestants to get visitors are Aari Arjuna and Aajeedh. While Aari got his wife and child as the visitors, Aajeedh’s mother visited him. From the promo, it can be understood that Aari’s child entered the house first and she was given a ‘task’ to open the confession room and bring his mother inside.

After seeing his wife, Aari got emotional and they both hugged it out. She told him that she was impressed by the way he was playing the game and appreciated his honesty. She also stated that there was no difference from the way he behaved at home and in the bigg boss house. On the other hand, Aajeedh’s mother said that he did not know play the game being the youngest contestant, someone in the house should have told him how to play.

It is anticipated that Balaji Murugadoss did not take it well as his face reaction changed when Aajeedh’s mother said that no one taught him how to behave. Well, it is expected that Balaji will say something about it and a high voltage drama will be followed. Meanwhile, in the latest episode, Rio’s wife visited him. Upon seeing her, he got very emotional and broke down to tears. Ramya Pandiyan’s mother visited her and they both had some cute moments.

