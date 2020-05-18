Tamil Bigg Boss fame Sakshi Agarwal sets the temperature soaring with a new photo flaunting her tattoo

Tamil Bigg Boss 3 contestant Sakshi Agarwal took to her Instagram space and shared a photo of herself in a metallic bathrobe flaunting her tattoo.

Sakshi Agarwal, who rose to fame after her participation in the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, has yet again taken the internet by storm by sharing a photo in a bathrobe. In the photo, she can be seen flaunting her tattoo above her knee. As soon as it came online, fans of the actor starring it. It goes without saying that she looks sizzling in the metallic bathrobe. The moment she shared the picture, it received many comments on the photo sharing app. She styled the robe with a minimalistic choker.

Before the lockdown was imposed, she took a break from her entertainment career and went on a holiday in Goa. Sakshi was seen sharing screen space with a couple of big names from Kollywood, including Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar. As far as the actor’s career in the entertainment industry is concerned, she started as a model before making her acting debut. Her first film was with Nayanthara and Arya in Atlee Kumar's Raja Rani in 2013. Thereafter, she has been part of many megahit films in supporting roles. She was seen in Rajinikanth's Kaala and Ajith Kumar's Viswasam.

In the reality show, it will be fair to say that Sakshi Agarwal literally owned the show until her eviction. Her bittersweet relationship with co-contestant Kavin was the focus point of the whole season. She stayed in the house for seven weeks. Meanwhile, Sakshi Agarwal will be seen sharing screen space with Laxmi Raai starrer Cinderella. She will also play a key role in GV Prakash Kumar's Aayiram Jenmangal.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×