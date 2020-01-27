Tamil Bigg Boss famed Mugen Rao to make is Kollywood debut? Find out

Mugen Rao, who rose to fame after winning the title of Tamil Bigg Boss season 3, will be seen as the lead actor in a Kollywood film, under K Productions banner.

If media reports are to be believed, Mugen Rao, who rose to fame after his participation in the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss will be seen making his debut Kollywood movie soon. According to a report in Galatta Media, the actor has been roped in to play the lead in a movie produced by SN Rajarajan, under his K Productions. It is to be noted that several movies, including Vijay Sethupathi’s Sindhubath and Pyar Prema Kadhal, in which Bigg Boss season 1 contestants Harish Kalyan and Raiza played the lead roles, were also produced under K Productions banner.

K Productions and SN Rajarajan were in the headlines earlier after their infamous controversy with Baahubali producers Arka Media Works. Rana Daggubati, had last year put out a Tweet stating that his movie, 1954/Madai Thirandhu, which was produced by K Praductions was not finished. Reacting to his Tweet, K Productions stated that finishing a movie is only the director’s decision and not production house’s. Earlier, the production had also announced a project with GV Prahash. However, the project did not take off due to unknown reasons.

Happy Birthday to the Master of All Trades ikamalhaasan .You are undoubtedly a living legend Sir. Meeting you was a dream come true, but receiving the Winner Title were surreal. Thank you so much for all the support… https://t.co/Fbc9Q1PBlr — Mugen Rao (@themugenrao) November 7, 2019

On the other hand, Mugen, who eventually became the title winner of Bigg Boss season - 3, captured the hearts of the audience with his charm and kindness. Though he received numerous criticism for not having a control over his temperament, he slowly gained audiences’ love and he is one of the most famous contestants of the show.

