Tamil Bigg Boss Season 4 to begin soon; Makers to come up with an official announcement

The makers of Tamil Bigg Boss stated that the show's fourth season will be hosted by Kamal Haasan as usual and they will announce it officially soon.

While it was reported recently that the fourth season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss would be cancelled due to the pandemic, a new report in Galatta Media stated that the show will happen and Kamal Haasan will host it like the previous three seasons. The TV channel has also reportedly stated that they have started the shooting of TV series and that they will come up with an official announcement regarding Bigg Boss soon. However, it will be delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

“Bigg Boss will happen later this year. There is a delay due to the pandemic but it will surely happen, and Kamal Haasan sir will be hosting the show just like the previous 3 seasons. We have already started to shoot for television series and the shoot for Bigg Boss isn’t far away. An official announcement regarding this will be made shortly,” the web portal quoted a source as saying. Some reports suggest that Vijay TV has been holding talks with VJ Manimegalai, actor Ramya Pandian, Super Singer fame Shivangi, Pugazh and TikTok sensation Elakkiya to take part in the fourth season of the Tamil reality show.

However, we have to wait for the official announcement to know for sure who the contestants are. The first season of Bigg Boss had Arav Nafeez as the title winner, while Snehan emerged as the runner up. The second season had Riythvika as the winner, while Aishwarya Dutta was the runner. The show’s third season had Mugen Rao as the title winner, while Sandy Master was the season’s runner.

