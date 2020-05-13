Bigg Boss Tamil 4 to have TikTok sensation Elakkiya as a contestant? Find out

Tamil Bigg Boss Season 4, hosted by Kollywood mega star Kamal Haasan will have TikTok sensation Elakkiya as a contestant.

At a time when the whole world is struggling to contain the global crisis of COVID 19, media reports suggest that the Tamil Bigg Boss team is silently preparing for the next season of popular Tamil reality show, Bigg Boss. While it was reported sometime back that Vijay TV has been holding talks with VJ Manimegalai, actor Ramya Pandian, Super Singer fame Shivangi and Pugazh to contest in the show, new reports have now emerged claiming that TikTok sensation Elakkiya is also in talks to contest in the reality show. ALSO READ | Bigg Boss Tamil 4: VJ Manimegalai, Super Singer fame Sivangi approached to participate? Find out

Manimegalai is a television anchor who has hosted several shows with Sun Music and Vijay TV. Ramya Pandian is an actor, who has played some key roles in movies including critically acclaimed film Joker and Aan Devathai. Shivangi was a popular contestant in the 7th season of Vijay TV's Super Singer, Sirippuda Pugazh is a stand-up comedian and mimicry artist who has appeared in a few shows in Vijay TV including Cooku with Comali. Rumours mounted that Kamal Haasan might not host the show due to political commitments.

However, the rumours were slammed recently and Kamal Haasan will be hosting the fourth season of the show. An official announcement has not been made yet. So far, three seasons of the show were telecasted and all the tree seasons were popular among the fans. The first season had Aarav as the winner. Currently, he is associated with a couple of movies including Raja Bheema, Market Raja MBBS. The second season had Rithvika as the title winner, while Mugen Rao emerged as the winner in the third season.

Credits :Tamil Indian Express

