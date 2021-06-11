Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5: Not Silambarasan TR but Kamal Haasan to continue as host?

A couple of months back, it was reported that Silambarasan TR will replace Kamal Haasan as the host for Bigg Boss Tamil's fifth season.

The popular Tamil reality show Bigg Boss has a loyal fan base for the host Kamal Haasan. Starting from the show’s first season, Kamal Haasan has been hosting it for the past 4 seasons. A couple of months back, it was reported that Kamal Haasan will no longer host the reality show as he will be busy with his political plunge. It was also reported that Silambarasan TR will join as the host for the new season. However, now, a new report has come up stating that Kamal Haasan will continue hosting the show for the 5th season too.

It was earlier reported that Kamal Haasan has plans to concentrate on his political journey, due to which he might not continue as the host. As per the latest report, Kamal Haasan had signed a contract with the makers to host the reality show for five seasons. However, the makers have not revealed any official update regarding the same. The show’s previous season was wrapped up in January this year.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in the upcoming film Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It was announced by the makers that an update regarding the film will be made soon. There are no updates about his film Indian 2 with Shankar ever since the accident on the sets. On the other hand, Silambarasan TR will be next seen in Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu. He has a lineup of films in his kitty including Pathu Thala, Nadhigalile Neeraadum Sooriyan, and a film which will be made by the producers’ association.

