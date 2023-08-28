Tamil cinema’s favorite actor Vadivelu’s younger brother Jagatheeshwaran passes away at 52

Tamil cinema’s favorite actor, Vadivelu’s brother Jagatheeshwaran passed away at the age of 52. Reportedly, Jagatheeshwaran had been undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments for a while. He was being treated for the past few months and breathed his last earlier today, August 28. Jagatheeshwaran, Vadivelu’s younger brother, is reported to have passed away early in the morning today.

Vadivelu’s brother Jagatheeshwaran breathed his last this morning

Jagatheeshwaran was at Viraganur, near Madurai, when he breathed his last. Reports suggest that Vadivelu is on his way to Madurai to attend his brother’s last rites. Even though Jagatheeshwaran did not venture into a full-fledged acting career in the movies, he made a few appearances in films. He is said to have acted in two films. Most notably, he acted in Kadhal Azhivathillai, which was released in 2002, and the film was the acting debut of Silambarasan T R. It has been reported that even though Jagatheeshwaran was interested in acting in more films, he could not continue with his film career owing to some personal issues.

The news of Jagatheeshwaran’s untimely passing has been especially hard on brother Vadivelu and his entire family, as it was only recently that their mother passed away. Earlier this year, Vadivelu and Jagatheeshwaran’s mother, Sarojini, passed away at the age of 87. She died in January due to health-related concerns. Condolence messages have been pouring in after the news of Jagatheeshwaran’s passing came out. Many noted figures within the film field have also mourned the loss of Jagatheeshwaran.

Advertisement

Vadivelu was the oldest of his five siblings. The actor is said to have two brothers and two sisters. The reason for Jagatheeshwaran’s passing is said to be liver failure. Jagatheeshwaran was at his residence in Airavathanallur, Madurai, at the time of his death.

On the professional front, Vadivelu has just given a moving performance in Maamannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj. The film, which also starred Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, and Udhayanidhi Stalin, was a renaissance of sorts for Vadivelu, as the audiences witnessed that he is an actor with a range and that his acting prowess is not just limited to comedy.

ALSO READ: From Prabhas' Salaar trailer to Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 release date: This week's major upcoming movie updates