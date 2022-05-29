Tamil comedian Madhumitha welcomes her first baby with husband Moses Joel

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Jangiri Madhumitha has given birth to her first child today on 29 May. A few weeks ago, photos of the actress' baby shower were published on social media. These photos confirmed her pregnancy. Many members of the Tamil film industry have congratulated the new mommy. As per reports, the mother and son are currently in good health.

The comedian is married to assistant director Moses Joel. The couple exchanged wedding vows in February 2019 in a grand ceremony with several actors and politicians present during the wedding.

Madhumitha is one of the most recognised female comedians in Kollywood. The performer has been a part of many hit films. She first appeared on the screen in the 2012 flick Stone is Glass with Udayanithi Stalin. The comedian immortalized the comedic character Jangri in the film. After her first role gained a lot of appreciation, she was given several opportunities in Tamil ventures.

Madhumitha also appeared as a contestant on the 3rd season of the reality show Big Boss Tamil. Her stay inside the house was very dramatic. She had cut her hand and tried to commit suicide due to her problems with the actress Sherin. She later left the show.

When asked about the reason for her action, she claimed that she was disturbed by a group of eight people in the house and had become depressed. Madhumita did not even attend the finals of Bigg Boss. She became a part of a few shows after this.

In the meantime, the actress last appeared on the big screens in Vijay Sethupathi starrer Annabelle Sethupathi in 2021. Directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, the movie also featured Taapsee Pannu, Jagapathi Babu, and Yogi Babu in crucial roles. She has not signed any further projects for now.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna's lazy Sunday includes taking a mirror selfie from the bed; PIC