Tamil comedian Yogi Babu roped in for Prabhas, Maruthi's untitled horror-comedy? Here’s what we know

Prabhas has apparently kicked off an exciting venture with the famous director Maruthi. Even though the official confirmation is yet to come, the anticipation for the movie is already building up. Insider information suggests that Prabhas will be bringing a whole new vibe to the screen, infusing his charm into the thrilling and hilarious world of horror-comedy.

Adding to the intrigue, legendary Tamil comedian Yogi Babu has confirmed his participation, marking his grand entry into Telugu cinema. Yogi Babu is known for his comedy timing in Tamil films and is one of the most loved comedians by every celebrity.

According to reports Yogi Babu confirmed that he would be doing a Telugu film alongside Prabhas in the direction of Maruthi. There has been no official announcement till now regarding the film and the cast.

More about Maruthji and Prabha's untitled film

Maruthi, who is known for his comedic genius, has supposedly written an outstanding script perfectly suited for Prabhas's versatility. The movie, tentatively named Raja Deluxe, is being directed by UV Creations and is being kept top secret, with promotional material tightly guarded.

According to reports, the ensemble cast has sparked even more curiosity with the addition of actors like Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. There are even rumors circulating about a possible cameo appearance by the legendary filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, although we'll have to wait for further confirmation.

Advertisement

Upcoming projects of Prabhas, Yogi Babu

Prashanth Neel, the renowned director, is helming Salaar, which happens to be Prabhas' ongoing project. This thrilling escapade showcases an exceptional lineup of actors, such as Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and Easwari Rao. Vijay Kirgandur, under the Hombale Films banner, is producing this film, accompanied by Ravi Basrur's electrifying music and Bhuvan Gowda's breathtaking cinematography. Mark your calendars, as this movie is all set to grace the theaters on December 22, 2023.

In Nag Ashwin's upcoming sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas sets off on an incredible adventure across time and space. This exciting project brings together a star-studded cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, all under the visionary direction of Ashwin. C. Aswani Dutt's Vyjayanthi Movies is funding the film, with Santhosh Narayanan as the music director.

Yogi Babu's work schedule continues to be a nonstop laugh riot. His next cinematic stop is the highly anticipated sci-fi extravaganza Ayalaan, directed by R. Ravikumar. This Pongal 2024 release stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead alongside a stellar cast including Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, and Bhanupriya.

Yogi Babu also joins forces with Suriya in the upcoming period-action drama Kanguva, helmed by Koratala Siva. This ensemble cast boasts names like Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, and Jagapathi Babu, promising an explosive blend of action and historical intrigue.

ALSO READ: In PIC: Lavanya Tripathi receives an emotional wish from sister-in-law Niharika Konidela on her birthday