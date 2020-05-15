Tamil director Arun Prasath passes away in a tragic road accident in Coimbatore amid lockdown

According to media reports, AV Arun Prasath died in a tragic road accident amid lockdown near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore. However, there is no exact update about where he was travelling to amid lockdown.

While India is dealing with health crisis due to COVID 19 outbreak, there comes a huge shock to the film industry as young Tamil director AV Arun Prasath passes away today morning. According to media reports, AV Arun Prasath died in a tragic road accident amid lockdown near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore. However, there is no exact update about where he was travelling to amid lockdown. Arun Prasath made his debut with the film, 4G starring GV Prakash and Gayathri Suresh. Though the shooting of the film was wrapped up a couple of years ago, the movie never got released.

Meanwhile, GV Prakash, director Shankar and others offered condolences on Twitter. Director Shankar took to Twitter and shared how Arun was sweet and hardworking. He wrote, "Heartbroken by the sudden demise of the young director and my ex-assistant, Arun. You were always sweet, positive and hardworking. My prayers are forever with you and my deepest condolences to your family and friends. (sic)."

GV Prakash also took to social media and tweeted about the young director's demise. He wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of my dear friend Venkat Pakkar, who always brims with positivity. My deep condolences to his friends and family members. I will pray to the almighty for his soul to rest in peace."

Heartbroken by the sudden demise of the young director and my ex-assistant, Arun. You were always sweet, positive and hardworking. My prayers are forever with you and my deepest condolences to your family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ZA6kvfcYLj — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) May 15, 2020

A day ago, comedian Michael Madhu of the Kannada film industry passed away after suffering from a heart attack.

May his soul RIP!

Also Read: Popular Kannada comedian and actor Michael Madhu passes away after suffering a heart attack

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×