Tamil director M Thiyagarajan passes away

In a shocking piece of news, Tamil director M Thiyagarajan was found dead on the opposite side of the AVM studio street on Wednesday morning. M Thiyagarajan, who has helmed many films including Maanagara Kaaval, had met with an accident in the past and reportedly had slipped into a coma.

M Thiyagarajan had helmed Vetri Mel Vetri starring Prabhu and Seetha in the lead role. The film was well-received by the audience and it marked a turning point for many in the film.

The news about Tamil director M Thiyagarajan's sudden demise has left many in the industry shocked.

Also Read: Actor and director RNR Manohar passes away at 61