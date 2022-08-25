Tamil director Mani Nagaraj passes away due to cardiac arrest

Tamil director Mani Nagaraj passed away on Thursday morning due to cardiac arrest. More details about his demise are to be awaited. News of his sudden demise sent shockwaves in the industry and many took to social media to share messages of grief.

Editor TS Suresh took to Twitter to offer his condolences to Mani Nagaraj's family members. He wrote, "Shocked & saddened to know about the passing away of film-director Mani Nagaraj, former associate of Gautham Vasudev Menon. He's the one who taught me the basics of post-production. A good friend & a great teacher gone too soon. Rest in Peace, Mani Ji. You will be missed."

Lyricist Parvathy wrote, "So sorry to know about the passing of director of Pencil, Mani Nagaraj. Deepest condolences @gvprakash and everyone associated with him."

He made his directorial debut with GV Prakash-starrer Pencil in 2016. Mani Nagaraj was awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Vasuvin Garbinigal. Produced by Xavier Britto, the film is the official Tamil remake of the Malayalam film, Zachariayude Garbhinikal. Vasuvin Garbinigal features Neeya Naana Gopinath, Seetha, Vanitha Vijayakumar and Anikha Surendran in lead roles. The film narrates the incidents in the life of a gynaecologist Dr.Zacharia and five women who come into his life.

