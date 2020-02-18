Tamil film director Raj Kapoor’s 23 year old son Sharook Kapoor's last rites to be held in Mecca

The last rites of Sharook Kapoor will take place in Mecca itself. Sharook's father Raj Kapoor has left for Mecca along with his two daughters for the final rites.

Tamil film director Raj Kapoor’s 23-year-old son Sharook Kapoor's sudden death on February 17 has left the entire industry into shock. The young boy passed away while on a pilgrimage with his mother to Mecca. The last rites of Sharook Kapoor will take place in Mecca itself. The News Minute quoted a family member saying, "Sharook’s last rites will be held in Mecca itself. “It would take over 12 days for the body to be brought back to Chennai and so, Raj is flying to Mecca along with his other children to perform his son’s last rites."

Sharook's father Raj Kapoor has left for Mecca along with his two daughters for the final rites. The reason behind the death is unknown and will be confirmed only after the doctor's examination. However, reports suggest that Sharook was unwell for the past few days and might have been through pneumonia due to cold weather. Sharook Kapoor is graduated from Panimalar Engineering College. He recently started working as an assistant director with his father for television serials.

His last Instagram post is about the trip to Mecca, which was shared three days ago:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sharook kapoor (@sharook_kapoor) on Feb 14, 2020 at 2:10pm PST

Talking about director Raj Kapoor, before donning director's hat, he started his career as an assistant director to Film director C. V. Sridhar, who is said to be one of the legends of a golden period of Tamil cinema.

He has also directed films, Uthama Raasa, Kusthi, Aval Varuvala and also Nandhini serial. The film, produced by Vijayalakshmi Srinivasan and Kanchana Sivaraman, had musical score by Ilaiyaraaja. It released in November 1991.

Credits :The News Minute

Read More