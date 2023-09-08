Tamil film producer Ravinder Chandrasekaran booked for cheating businessman of Rs 15.83 Crore

Ravinder Chandrasekaran, the well-known producer, and husband of Mahalakshmi, caught headlines over a cheating case. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) reportedly arrested the producer for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs. 15.83 crore. This arrest has raised several eyebrows as Ravinder runs a prestigious production banner Libra Productions.

According to reports, Ravinder created fake documents to show the profits of a business and fooled Balaji, the victim of a cheating case. It is said that he had convinced Balaji to invest in the project to generate electricity from solid waste as it's a very profitable opportunity. He further also convinced him to increase his investments as he would include him as a partner. Ravinder and Balaji agreed to a mutual agreement on September 17, 2022, with a whopping amount of 15 crores. As per reports, Ravinder failed to fulfill his promises and instead swindled the entire amount.

Following this, Balaji Ford took legal action against Ravinder and lodged a complaint with the Chennai Central Crime Branch. The police registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation. During the police investigation, it was learned that Ravinder forged the documents to obtain investments from Balaji. They have also taken him into custody. The investigation regarding the financial irregularities and the alleged swindling of Rs. 15.83 crore is currently going on.

Ravinder Chandrasekaran is highly recognized for his work in the Tamil film industry. Last year, he also garnered huge attention because of his marriage to television actress Mahalakshmi.

Ravinder Chandrasekaran is highly recognized for his work in the Tamil film industry. Last year, he also garnered huge attention because of his marriage to television actress Mahalakshmi. He recently celebrated his first wedding anniversary with his wife Mahalakshmi. Recently, in May, there were reports that both got separated. However, Ravinder put an end to the fake reports with a hilarious post on social media.

His arrest news is currently going viral on social media

