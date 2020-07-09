Tamil Film Producers’ Council to deduct up to 50 percent of remuneration of lead actors and crew?

A report by the News Minute states that Tamil Film Producers’ Council has decided to cut fees by up to 50 percent in some cases while some others could a cut of 20 percent.

If news reports are to be believed then the Tamil Film Producers’ Council has taken a tough decision to reducing the fees charged by the Tamil actors and crew members. The decision was reportedly taken by the members of the council in order to reduce the loses faced by the producers due to the Coronavirus pandemic. A report by the News Minute states that Tamil Film Producers’ Council has decided to cut fees by up to 50 percent in some cases while some others could a cut of 20 percent.

The news of the deduction in remuneration comes after director Hari and Vijay Antony announced previously that they will deduct their fees owing to the COVID-19 crisis. The filmmakers, as per the latest news reports, are looking to reduce the cost of production and have also changed the shoot locations of their films in order to make it more cost effective. Now, as some southern states have allowed for filming and production work to resume, many filmmakers had to make changes in their shooting schedules as well as how they will go about the filming.

This in some cases had resulted in increased production costs, as the safety measures also have to be looked into. South producer SR Prabhu has reportedly stated that the council is looking to establish guidelines to bring about these fee cuts.

