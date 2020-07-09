  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tamil Film Producers’ Council to deduct up to 50 percent of remuneration of lead actors and crew?

A report by the News Minute states that Tamil Film Producers’ Council has decided to cut fees by up to 50 percent in some cases while some others could a cut of 20 percent.
1014 reads Mumbai
Tamil Film Producers’ Council to deduct up to 50 percent of remuneration of lead actors and crew?Tamil Film Producers’ Council to deduct up to 50 percent of remuneration of lead actors and crew?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

If news reports are to be believed then the Tamil Film Producers’ Council has taken a tough decision to reducing the fees charged by the Tamil actors and crew members. The decision was reportedly taken by the members of the council in order to reduce the loses faced by the producers due to the Coronavirus pandemic. A report by the News Minute states that Tamil Film Producers’ Council has decided to cut fees by up to 50 percent in some cases while some others could a cut of 20 percent.

The news of the deduction in remuneration comes after director Hari and Vijay Antony announced previously that they will deduct their fees owing to the COVID-19 crisis. The filmmakers, as per the latest news reports, are looking to reduce the cost of production and have also changed the shoot locations of their films in order to make it more cost effective. Now, as some southern states have allowed for filming and production work to resume, many filmmakers had to make changes in their shooting schedules as well as how they will go about the filming.

This in some cases had resulted in increased production costs, as the safety measures also have to be looked into. South producer SR Prabhu has reportedly stated that the council is looking to establish guidelines to bring about these fee cuts.

Credits :hindustantimes.com

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement