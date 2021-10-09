Tamil Lyricist Piraisoodan passes away at 65; Celebs offers condolences

Tamil Lyricist Piraisoodan passes away at 65; Celebs offers condolences
Piraisoodan passed away on October 8 in Chennai. He had been unwell for the past few days after suffering a heart attack. After being unwell from many days, he took his breath due to cardiac arrest. Many celebs offered their condolences to Piraisoodan and remembered him one last time.

Piraisoodan worked with leading composers including MS Viswanathan, Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman. He won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Lyricist for his songs in movies like Thayagam, En Rasavin Manasile and Neeyum Naanum in 1996, 1991 and 2010 respectively. 

Piraisoodan is notable for his eloquent literary speeches and for his ability to complete a song in few minutes. He had written several hit songs which includes, Meenamma Meenamma for the Rajinikanth -starrer Rajadhi Raja, Nooru Varusham (Panakkaran), and Ennai Thottu Alli Konda Mannan Peru Ennadi.

Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to pay last respects to Piraisoodan and spoke about his talent. His tweet in Tamil is roughly translated as, "Hiding his talent, Piraisoodan used to come up with lyrics based on the situations given by the directors and music composers. Now, he is gone far away from those who love to listen to his songs. But his songs will never die. My heartfelt condolences."

 

Chinmayi also tweeted, "Kavignar Piraisoodan has passed on. A lovely lyricist; He truly was a well wisher, a lovely gentleman to work with. His loss is huge."

 

 

