Tamil Lyricist Piraisoodan passes away at 65; Celebs offers condolences

Piraisoodan passed away on October 8 in Chennai. He had been unwell for the past few days after suffering a heart attack. After being unwell from many days, he took his breath due to cardiac arrest. Many celebs offered their condolences to Piraisoodan and remembered him one last time.

Piraisoodan worked with leading composers including MS Viswanathan, Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman. He won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Lyricist for his songs in movies like Thayagam, En Rasavin Manasile and Neeyum Naanum in 1996, 1991 and 2010 respectively. Piraisoodan is notable for his eloquent literary speeches and for his ability to complete a song in few minutes. He had written several hit songs which includes, Meenamma Meenamma for the Rajinikanth -starrer Rajadhi Raja, Nooru Varusham (Panakkaran), and Ennai Thottu Alli Konda Mannan Peru Ennadi.

Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to pay last respects to Piraisoodan and spoke about his talent. His tweet in Tamil is roughly translated as, "Hiding his talent, Piraisoodan used to come up with lyrics based on the situations given by the directors and music composers. Now, he is gone far away from those who love to listen to his songs. But his songs will never die. My heartfelt condolences."

தன் புலமையை மறைத்துக்கொண்டு கொடுக்கப்படும் சூழல்களுக்கும் இசையமைப்பாளர்களுக்கும் இயக்குனர்களுக்கும் ஏற்றபடி எழுதும் பாவலர் பிறைசூடன். இப்போது தன் பாட்டை விரும்பிக் கேட்பவர்களிடமிருந்து தன்னையே மறைத்துக்கொண்டுள்ளார். அவர் பாடல்கள் மறையா. அஞ்சலிகள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 9, 2021

Chinmayi also tweeted, "Kavignar Piraisoodan has passed on. A lovely lyricist; He truly was a well wisher, a lovely gentleman to work with. His loss is huge."

Kavignar Piraisoodan has passed on. A lovely lyricist; He truly was a well wisher, a lovely gentleman to work with.



His loss is huge. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 8, 2021

Very sad to hear the demise of Kavignar. Piraisoodan. Have been his neighbour during his peak times in the industry and i know him as a very humble and down to earth person. My deepest condolences to his family…. #RIPKavignarPiraisoodan pic.twitter.com/b31prYA5Oo — aspire Swaminathan (@aspireswami) October 8, 2021

Shocking that Piraisoodan sir has passed away .. Just two months back I met him at a recording I sang his song which his son had composed for a film.. have some good memories .. pic.twitter.com/ai8hC3BjgC — Srinivas singer (@singersrinivas) October 8, 2021

Also Read: Doctor Twitter Review: Netizens say Sivakarthikeyan & Priyanka Mohan starrer is a blockbuster winner