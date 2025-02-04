Tamil movie, series releasing on OTT this week: Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum, Vera Maari Trip, more
With the first week of February already in progress, check out these unmissable Tamil movie series that have hit the OTT space and are a must watch.
The Tamil entertainment industry has come a long way, and the emergence of OTT platforms has given it a newfound glory. From film releases to exciting shows, streaming platforms have established themselves as the game changers. While theatrical releases maintain a four-week gap before finally streaming online, there are several other films tailor-made to hit on OTT directly. Hence, without any further ado, check out the amazing Tamil movie and series releasing on OTT this week.
Tamil movie, series releasing on OTT this week
Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum
- Cast: Kanna Ravi, Angelin
- Genre: Romance comedy
- OTT platform: Aha Tamil
The lighthearted, feel-good romance comedy Madurai Paiyanum Chennai makes for a classic Valentine’s week watch. The Tamil romantic series stars Kanna Ravi and debutant Angelin, making audiences swoon over their inevitable chemistry. Its plot revolves around two people in love who, despite their cultural differences, spark a love that transcends all odds.
Vera Maari Trip
- Cast: Jaiseelan, Raveena Daha, Vishwa Mithran, Sapna, VJ Pappu, Nizhalgal Ravi, Shiva Shah Ra
- Genre: Workplace comedy sitcom
- OTT platform: Aha Tamil
Bringing something completely new to the platter, Vera Maari Trip caters to audiences with a differently themed entertainer, revolving around situational comedy in the backdrop of an office space. A sequel to Vera Maari Office in 2023, this narrates the story of the ASS interns of the company who embark on a road trip together, influenced by travel bloggers.
Emakku Thozhil Romance
- Cast: Ashok Selvan, Avantika Mishra, Urvashi, Azhagam Perumal, Badava Gopi
- Genre: Romantic comedy
- OTT platform: SunNXT
Another brilliant rom-com, Emakku Thozhil Romance, brings a twist into the overused plot of romantic comedies that goes far from being smooth sailing. Twists and turns, situational comedies, errors and misunderstandings cumulate the love story blossoming between Umashankar and Leon a.
Parandhu Po
- Cast: Mirchi Shiva, Grace Antony, Aju Varghese, Anjali, Mitul Ryan M, Vijay Yesudas
- Genre: Musical comedy
- OTT platform: Disney+Hotstar Tamil
The award-winning musical comedy Parandhu Po is all set to stream digitally on OTT soon. The title of the movie, literally translating to ‘Fly Away,’ narrates the story of a father and son who struggle for existence. However, quite easily bored and exhausted from their city life, the duo set off for a journey unknown, to escape their present, only to be made to realize how accepting what their present has is far more perspective than letting it all go.
Silambarasan TR spills beans on Kamal Haasan’s review of his performance in Thug Life; ‘Sir called me and…’