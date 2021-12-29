Tamil music composer D Imman announces divorce after 13 years of marriage

Tamil music composer D Imman has announced separation from his wife Monicka Richard. The 'Annaatthe' composer posted the statement on his social media handle. " I have legally divorced by mutual consent as of November 2020 and are no longer husband and wife," he wrote in a long note announcing divorce.

He wrote, "To all my well wishers and ardent music lovers who have been supportive all along, I am truly grateful for that. As life takes us on different paths, Monicka Richard and I have legally divorced by mutual consent as of November 2020 and are no longer husband and wife. I request all our well wishers, music lovers and the media to give us our privacy and help us to move on and move forward. Thanks a lot for your understanding, love and support -D Imman,"

The couple had been divorced since November, 2020, but Imman decided to officially announce the separation now. The couple decided to part ways after almost 13 years of marriage. D Imman tied the knot with computer engineer Monicka earlier in April, 2008 and they have two daughters, Veronica Dorothy Imman and Blessica Kathy Imman.

Check out the post below:

Now taking about his professional life, D Imman's last outing Annaatthe starring Rajinikanth was a blockbuster hit. The songs from the film were loved by the audiences and even went viral. Annaatthe also starred Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu in lead roles. Financed by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, the film was out in theatres this Diwali on 4 November 2021. The music composer is also credit with several other hits.

