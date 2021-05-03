Tamil Nadu Election Result: Dhanush, Rajinikanth & Kamal Haasan congratulate MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi

The result of Assembly Election in Tamil Nadu was announced Yesterday, following which congratulatory messages were flooded on Twitter.

Following the Assembly Election on April 6, the state of Tamil Nadu counted the votes and announced the results yesterday. MK Stalin-led DMK will be forming the government in Tamil Nadu after a decade. While people have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrities including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, and Khushbu Sundar congratulated those who got elected. While wishing the Chief Minister candidate, Dhanush also congratulated his ‘friend’ Udhayanidhi Stalin who is a first-time contender.

Sharing his wishes, Dhanush wrote, “My heartfelt congratulations to my friend Udhayanodhi Stalin who has been chosen by the people to serve them.” In a separate Tweet, Dhanush also wishes MK Stalin for being elected as the Chief Minister of the state. He wrote, “Greetings to the upcoming Chief Minister MK Stalin for the huge victory. My wishes for your flourishing service to the people”.

See the Tweets here:

Also Read: 5 PHOTOS: Kamal Haasan and daughter Shruti Haasan's THESE beautiful moments prove they share a friendly bond

Kamal Haasan and Khushbhu Sundar who also contended in the election from South Coimbatore and Thousand Lights constituencies respectively extended their wishes to MK Stalin. Kamal Haasan wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to the hugely successful MK Stalin. You are taking charge as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in times of crisis. My congratulations on performing well and taking Tamil Nadu on the path of development.” Rajinikanth wrote, “My beloved friend MK Stalin has achieved this success with his hard work. I wish him tremendous success and healthy life”. It is to be noted that Khushbu Sundar and Kamal Haasan failed to win in the constituencies that they contested.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×