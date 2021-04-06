Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: Rajinikanth, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Suriya, Kamal Haasan & others cast their votes
Kollywood celebs like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Arjun Vijay and many others stepped out early morning to vote in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections 2021. Superstar Rajinikanth, who was expected to join politics this year, was seen flaunting the inked finger as he cast his vote. The Petta star was dressed in his signature all-white look with his face covered with a mask. Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, was seen arriving at the voting booth with his daughter Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan.
Actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan also shared about the same on Twitter. His tweet in Tamil loosely translates, "Glad people are actively voting. I came to Coimbatore after fulfilling my democratic duty with my family. Rights come automatically to those who do their duty properly. do it."
Shruti Haasan, who was in Mumbai, visited her home in Chennai only to vote. The Salaar actress also shared a selfie with her father as she was heading to vote. In the other selfie, she flaunted her voting mark on the finger and captioned it, "Make it count - do your part - PLEASE VOTE." Actor Arjun Vijay also shared a few photos with his family on Twitter and wrote, "Have done mine... Do yours..."
Thala Ajith arrived at the voting station today morning with his wife Shalini. Suriya, Karthi and their father Sivakumar posed for the cameras while standing in the queue to vote.
Take a look:
Have done mine... Do yours... #tnassemblyelection2021 #goandvote #vote #yourvotematters pic.twitter.com/TzDzZrp0mN
— ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) April 6, 2021
உங்கள் ஜனநாயக உரிமையை பயன்படுத்தி வாக்களியுங்கள். pic.twitter.com/ksFzgtTk59
— R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) April 6, 2021
#Thalaivar DoT.
Early Morning, What a Presence !!!!
Fire on walk#Annaatthe || #Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/Gi6k5l5nPi
— Rajini Fans Club (@Rajini_Offlhyd) April 6, 2021
#Superstar @rajinikanth exercised his franchise.#TamilNaduElections2021 pic.twitter.com/OVpsaFRs1m
— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) April 6, 2021
Great Family Everyone should vote. That’s your rights. #Suriya pic.twitter.com/ebZWfeqLnC
— Madan Gowri (@RamMuduram) April 6, 2021
#TeakadaiCinema#NMNews23 #TNElection2021 Updates #NM #NikilMurukan #Vikram pic.twitter.com/os75iJoBNT
— Nikil Murukan (@onlynikil) April 6, 2021
Done right #tamilnaduelection2021
Pic podalana vote potiya nu ketpanga, pic potalum yaaru keta nu soluvanga, but yedukum pic nala vandiruku so post potukiren #tamilnaduelection2021
Jokes apart spl mention to AnnaNagar booth Police n Election commission for the peaceful set up pic.twitter.com/QCzelaUECD
— DD Neelakandan (@DhivyaDharshini) April 6, 2021
Haha. Too many குறியீடு pic.twitter.com/lskWaS12FP
— Thiru (@dir_thiru) April 6, 2021
என் மையும்
நன் மை செய்யும் என்ற நம்பிக்கையுடன் வாக்கை பதிவு செய்து விட்டேன் pic.twitter.com/CqErhKfoD8
— Actor Soori (@sooriofficial) April 6, 2021
— Thala fan (@kingson5491) April 6, 2021