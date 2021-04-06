Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: Rajinikanth, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Suriya, Kamal Haasan & others cast their votes

Suriya, Karthi and their father Sivakumar posed for the cameras while standing in the queue to vote.

Kollywood celebs like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Arjun Vijay and many others stepped out early morning to vote in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections 2021. Superstar Rajinikanth, who was expected to join politics this year, was seen flaunting the inked finger as he cast his vote. The Petta star was dressed in his signature all-white look with his face covered with a mask. Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, was seen arriving at the voting booth with his daughter Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan.

Actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan also shared about the same on Twitter. His tweet in Tamil loosely translates, "Glad people are actively voting. I came to Coimbatore after fulfilling my democratic duty with my family. Rights come automatically to those who do their duty properly. do it."

Shruti Haasan, who was in Mumbai, visited her home in Chennai only to vote. The Salaar actress also shared a selfie with her father as she was heading to vote. In the other selfie, she flaunted her voting mark on the finger and captioned it, "Make it count - do your part - PLEASE VOTE." Actor Arjun Vijay also shared a few photos with his family on Twitter and wrote, "Have done mine... Do yours..."

Thala Ajith arrived at the voting station today morning with his wife Shalini. Suriya, Karthi and their father Sivakumar posed for the cameras while standing in the queue to vote.

