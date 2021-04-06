Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: Shruti Haasan with Kamal Haasan and Akshara clicks a selfie as they head to vote

Shruti Haasan took to Instagram and shared a selfie with her father Kamal Haasan and sister Akshara as they arrived to vote for Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections 2021.

The voting for 'Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections 2021' has kickstarted today, April 6 and a few popular celebrities were seen arriving at the polling booths. Shruti Haasan, who was in Mumbai, visited her home in Chennai only to vote. The actress made sure to use vote with her father, actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan, and sister Akshara. The Salaar actress shared a selfie ahead of voting and wrote, "Time to vote !!!." In the other selfie, she is seen flaunting her voting mark on the finger and captioned it, "Make it count - do your part - PLEASE VOTE."

Meanwhile, the polling started at 7 AM today and people are seen crowding the polling booths everywhere in Tamil Nadu. A lot of celebs like Ajith, Thalapathy Vijay, Radhika Sarathkumar and many others have cast their vote already.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen in Prabhas starrer Salaar. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner. Simultaneously shot in Kannada and Telugu, the film will also release in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Credits :Instagram

