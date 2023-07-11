Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitors' Association demand films to premiere on OTT, 8 weeks after theatrical release

The Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitors' Association seems to have come up with certain demands in their latest meeting. Their demands include giving them a share of the film’s OTT price. Also, the Film Exhibitors' Association has asked for a film to only be released on an OTT platform after it has completed eight weeks in theaters.

The Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitors' Association puts forward certain demands

The Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitors' Association had a meeting recently. The film exhibitors came up with a few demands regarding films and their release on OTT platforms.

The Film Exhibitors' Association demanded that a film be released on an OTT platform only after it has completed eight weeks of theatrical release. To be precise, the exhibitors wanted Tamil films to be released on a digital platform 56 days after they hit theaters.

This is already the case for Hindi films. The association wanted the same to be done for films in Tamil as well. Another demand from the exhibitors was regarding the sale of a film to OTT. The association wanted 1% of the price at which the film is sold to an OTT platform to be shared with them.

These two demands were put forward by the Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitors' Association. These demands were directed at the film producers. The exhibitors have also put forth many more demands on Tamil film producers. It has to be seen how the producers will react to the demands of exhibitors.

There are also reports that the exhibitors also demanded the screening of IPL matches in theaters. They have raised these demands with the Tamil Nadu state government. It has to be seen how the state government will react to these demands.

Along with this, they have also reportedly appealed to some of the big names in Tamil cinema to release two films every year. The actors to whom the Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitors' Association has appealed include Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth, and Ajith Kumar.

For the uninitiated, the Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitors' Association is currently presided over by Ramesh Babu.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay discusses political entry with Vijay Makkal Iyakkam members; Here’s 4 things you should know