Tamil Nadu government revokes approval of 100 percent occupancy in cinema halls following center’s notice

This decision of the state government has come after the center issued a notice urging the Tamil Nadu government to revoke the relaxations in cinema halls.

Earlier today, the Madras High Court issues an order to the Tamil Nadu government, urging the state to revoke the relaxations in cinema halls. This came after the central government’s notice to the state where the center urged the TN government to revoke the relaxations. Now, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has issued a notice, where he cancelled the relaxations and stated that the cinema halls will continue to function with 50 percent audience capacity.

All these developments came after the Tamil Nadu government announced last week that the theatres will be allowed to function with full audience capacity. It was also reported that Thalapathy Vijay had met with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami requesting him to permit full audience capacity in cinema halls. However, there was no official update regarding the same. It is to be noted that two big ticket Kollywood films – Master and Eeswaran will be released during Pongal.

Meanwhile, in the direct order issued to the state government by the Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, the Ministry of Home Affairs had asked the TN government to follow the guidelines and SOP provided by the Central Government seriously. It was stated in the order that the approval of 100 percent occupancy theatres will dilute the previous order issued by the MHA to prevent and control the spread of pandemic especially in the containment zones.

