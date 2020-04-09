Tamil Nadu Minister praises Ajith Kumar as he donates to fight Coronavirus Pandemic; Criticises Kamal Haasan

Tamil Nadu Minister of information and publicity, Kadambur Raju also thanked Ajith Kumar for the same and requested all the actors to follow the same. On the other hand, he criticized Kamal Haasan. Read to know more.

Celebrities are doing their bit by contributing a certain amount to fight the battle against Coronavirus pandemic. Bollywood and South Indian actors have donated a certain amount for the workers who are jobless due to Coronavirus lockdown. Actors are making sure that the livelihood of the daily wage workers does not affect anyway. Recently, Tamil star Ajith Kumar donated Rs 50 Lakh each to PM and CM relief fund. Additional, he has contributed Rs 25 Lakh to the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI).

Ajith Kumar fans took to social media and praised him for doing his bit and helping the needy. Tamil Nadu Minister of information and publicity, Kadambur Raju also thanked Ajith Kumar for the same and requested all the actors to follow the same. On the other hand, he criticized Kamal Haasan over his recent open letter to PM Narendra Modi. According to a report in IB Times, TN Minister said that instead of playing the blame game during this situation, one should give suggestions for relief activities.

Kamal Haasan, a day after '9 PM for 9 Minutes' initiative, wrote an open letter to Modi and shared it on Instagram. He asked if the government wanted, "balcony government only for the balcony people." He wrote, "My biggest fear is that the same mistake of demonetisation is being repeated albeit at a much bigger scale. While demonetisation led to the loss of savings and livelihood of the poorest, this ill-planned lockdown is leading us to a fatal combination of loss of both life and livelihood."

Read the full post here:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :IB Times

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More