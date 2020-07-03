Tamil Nadu Shocker: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar requests TN CM to give death penalty for child rapists

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar took to her Instagram space and shared a video requesting the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to award death penalty to child rapists.

While the state of Tamil Nadu has still not recovered from the shock over the custodial death of Jayaraj and Fenix in Thoothukudi’s Sathankulam, another hideous crime has surfaced involving the rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl from Pudukkottai. After the incident came to light, netizens and celebrities have been taking to social media to express their shock and ire over the incident. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar took to her Instagram space and shared a video requesting the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to award death penalty to child rapists.

Sharing the video, she tagged the Chief Minister, mentioned the incident and wrote on Instagram, “Please sir I'm begging you… on behalf of all the children and women who have been raped and killed...pass the order… be the first state to be an example, that we will not tolerate the abuse of women and children… plzz… enough is enough.. . we cannot be watching this kind of torture that’s being trusted upon children and women…”

The 7-year-old girl went missing on 1st July 2020. She was playing around her house in Anbal Village, in the Pudukottai district. After her parents took the matter to the police, she was found dead near her home. A 28-year-old man was arrested following an investigation and he accepted to committing the crime. However, it is suspected that more than one person is involved in the rape and murder of the minor.

