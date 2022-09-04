Tamil Nadu State Film Awards: Samantha, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi win big

Tamil Nadu state government announced the winners of the State Film Awards for the years 2009 to 2014 on the 2nd of September in 2022. The ceremony for the same took place today in Chennai on 4th September. The authorities also issued a list of three selected movies, best actors, best actresses, best musicians, and best lyricists for every year from 2009 to 2014. For 2009, Pasanga, Mayandi Kudumbathinar, Acchamundu Acchamundu were titled the Best Movie, and Karan was named the Best Actor.

While the award for Best Actress went to Paadmapriya, Vasantha Balan bagged the Best Director. Additionally, Sundar C Babu was termed as the Best Music Director for 2009. Coming to 2010, Mynaa, Kalavani, Puthran received the award for the Best Film, and Vikram got the Best Actor honor. Amala Paul was given the award for Best Actress, while Best Director went to Prabhu Solomon. Yuvan Shankar Raja was named the Best Music Director for that year.

Coming to 2011, Best Movie went to Vaagai Sooda Vaa, Deiva Thirumagal, and Uchithanai Muharnthaal. That year, the Best Actor and Actress were given to Vimal, and Ineya respectively. AL Vijay became the Best Director, and Best Music Director was bagged by Harris Jayaraj.

Now, shifting to 2012, Vazhaku Enn 18/9, Saattai, and Dhoni became Best Film. The other awards for that year were Beast Actor to Kumki, Best Actor to Jiiva, Best Actress to Lakshmi Menon, Best Director to Balaji Sakthivel, and Best Music Director to D Imman.

Talking about 2013, Ramanujan, Thangameengal, and Pannaiyarum Padminiyum were the Best Movie of that year. Lady Superstar Nayanthara won the Best Actress title, Arya was the Best Actor, Ram bagged the Best Director in 2013 and Best Music Director went to Ramesh Vinayagam.