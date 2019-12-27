Tamil Nadu theatre owners go against big stars releasing films on OTT; threaten to not screen their films

According to reports, a group of theatre owners have decided to hold big stars responsible for the box office failures. The owners have submitted recommendations during a recent meeting held by Tamil Nadu’s west zone theatre owners.

Tamil Nadu theatre owners have raised their voice against big stars releasing their films on OTT even before completing 100 days run at the box office. According to reports, a group of theatre owners have decided to hold big stars responsible for the box office failures. The owners have submitted recommendations during a recent meeting held by Tamil Nadu’s west zone theatre owners. The recommendations will be considered and given a thought on by the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners’ Association during a meeting in January, 2020.

Tiruppur Subramaniam, president of the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association, during the recent meeting, said, “A major portion of the production costs goes towards the salaries today and producers struggle when the film fails at the box office. It is only fair for the big stars to contribute in some way to ease the pressure on the producers and distributors."

“I am not asking the stars to work for free. Their salaries will have to be justifiable. They can give their next call-sheet to the producer if their previous film did badly. This isn’t unprecedented. MGR and Shivaji used to do it," he added.

Talking about the films being released on OTT within a few weeks of its release, he said, "Profits from theatres, as it is, is very low these days. Imagine the plight of small theatre owners. We strongly feel that a big star’s film should not release on OTT before completing its 100-days run in theatres. We are not asking about all films. Only for those with the big stars, who pull in the crowds. This again isn’t new. The Hindi industry functions in this way."

The TN cinema owners have also demanded 8% local body tax levied on films in the state.

Credits :The News Minute

