Tamil New Year 2021: Keerthy Suresh looks pretty in pink floral ethnic wear as she poses on a sofa

National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has time and again proved that nobody better than her can ace traditional look with grace and confidence. Be it wearing a simple silk saree to dressing up her best in a kurta set, Keerthy Suresh never fails to grab our attention over her ethnic looks. On the occasion of Tamil New Year 2021, the actress treated fans with stunning photos of herself relaxing on the sofa. One can see, the Rang De actress is looking pretty in a pink floral set as she is relaxing on the sofa. She kept her hair natural open and completed her look with minimal makeup.

Keerthy also reposted a post that has been shared by her sister Revathy on her Instagram as she sent Tamil New Year wishes to her fans. Meanwhile, Keerthy is set to join Mahesh Babu in the second schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The makers already wrapped up the first schedule in Dubai last month. Directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is touted as an entertainer commercial action-drama. The music of Mahesh Babu's 27th film is composed by S.Thaman who is reuniting with Parasuram after a gap of seven long years.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh also has Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe, Saani Kaaidham with Selvaraghavan and Tovino co-starrer Malayalam film Vaashi.

She was last seen in Rang De opposite Nithiin. The film opened to a great response from the audience and critics alike.

