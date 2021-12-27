Tamil playback singer Manikka Vinayagam passes away at 73

Popular and veteran playback singer from Kollywood, Manikka Vinayagam passes away in Chennai due to health issues. However, the exact reason for his demise is not known yet. He took his last breath at the age of 73.

As soon as the news broke out, many celebs from Tamil and other industries took to social media and poured in their condolences. According to reports, Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin would pay his last respects to the singer at his residence in Adyar on Monday.

Vinayagam made his debut as a playback singer in the Tamil film Dhill, with the song "Kannukkulla Gelathi" composed by Vidyasagar. His debut in acting was for Thiruda Thirudi playing the father character to Dhanush. Since then, he has sung close to 800 songs in various languages. Run, Dhool, Shankar Dada MBBS, Paruthiveeran and Suriya's Singam were some of the popular movies in which he had sung. Apart from these, he has sung close to 1000 devotional and folk songs. Vinayagam was the younger son of the dancer Vazhuvoor B. Ramiah Pillai. His uncle and music guru was the singer C. S. Jayaraman.

