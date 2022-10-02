Tamil producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran to be one of the contestants of Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss 6?

Kamal Haasan will be seen hosting another season of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil soon. The sixth season of the show will be reaching the audience from 9th October this year. While speculations about the contestants are doing rounds on the internet, the latest buzz is that producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran is likely to be one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss house this year. We would also like to add that the actor-turned-producer is being offered the show ever since the 4th season, however both times he turned down the offer.

According to reports, during the Bigg Boss Tamil season 5, it was speculated that Ravindar Chandrasekaran will enter the house as a wild card entry. The wild card entrants are expected to change the entire dynamic of the show, making him a perfect choice for the part. Although, he did not become a part of the 5th season. Now, it remains to be seen if someone who has reviewed the show episode by episode on his YouTube channel will participate in the coming season.