Tamil producer Thanu confirms collaboration with Allu Arjun for a big budget movie? Read Details

Allu Arjun is one of the most popular and bankable actors in Tollywood. In a career span of over two decades, Allu Arjun delivered many blockbuster hits and built a dedicated fanbase with every new venture. There is no doubt that Allu Arjun’s every flick is highly anticipated by the audience of Telugu states. It is forthright to say, Allu Arjun’s talent in choosing scripts according to the trends in the industry, recognized him as a sharp-witted actor. Now, there is a new buzz in tinsel town about Allu Arjun’s next and it is currently trending.

After Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Allu Arjun has become a pan Indian star, every director and producer wants to work with him. Now, we have learned that popular Tamil producer S Thanu, who has previously bankrolled blockbuster Tamil films like Theri, Thuppakki, and Asuran, is planning to produce a big-budget movie starring the ‘Icon Staar’ Allu Arjun. The producer confirmed this and also stated that the big project will be helmed by a Tamil director. There is a strong buzz on social media that AR Murugadoss might direct the film. However, nothing is officially confirmed yet.

The South film industry is getting diverse day by day as pan Indian movies, are the new thing. Different lingual actors and directors are collaborating with each other to produce films in all South languages. Some of such big films, which have been announced with different lingual directors and actors are, director Sekhar Kammula with Dhanush for a pan Indian film, Prabhas with director Prashanth Neel for a pan Indian film, Jr NTR with Prashanth Neel, Ram Charan with director Shankar for a pan Indian film. If all goes well then, Allu Arjun might also add to this list.

Currently, Allu Arjun is filming for the much anticipated Pushpa. Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa is an action drama set in the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady, while the Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil is the antagonist. The film also features Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Vennela Kishore in supporting roles. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa is a Devi Sri Prasad musical. Pushpa will be released in two parts in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages in theatres on 13th August 2021.

