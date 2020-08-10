  1. Home
Tamil producer V Swaminathan passes away due to COVID 19

Producer V Swaminathan, one of the owners of the production house, Lakshmi Movie Makers passed away today morning due to COVID-19.
After taking treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital, Tamil producer V Swaminathan passes away today morning in Chennai. He was 62. According to reports, he recently tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to a Chennai's private hospital. Swaminathan's demise has come as a shock to many from the film industry and many moviegoers are offering deepest condolences to the family on Twitter. V Swaminathan is survived by his two sons. One of his sons got married during the coronavirus pandemic. His son Ashwin Raja, who got married in June, is an actor and has worked in a few movies that include Kumki. 

V Swaminathan is one of the owners of the production house, Lakshmi Movie Makers. He along with K Muralidharan and G Venugopal stared his production house. 
He has been in the industry for more than 2 decades and has backed many films starring Karthik, Ajith, Vijay, Kamal Haasan and Suriya. Celebrity Shanthanu Bhagyaraj tweeted, "Shocking #Swaminathan sir...#LMMMovies Condolences to the family... RIP." 

One of the filmmakers who paid tribute to the producer, wrote, "Had heard heartbreaking news about the loss of V Swaminathan sir. My deepest condolences to his family. A very humble person. May your soul rest in peace." 

Director and actor Mano Bala tweeted, "Shocking..really sad ..my good friend...RIP"

Check out what Twitterati have to say: 

Anonymous 33 minutes ago

May his soul Rest In Peace and God bless his family with strength during this difficult time

