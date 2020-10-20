Tamil Rockers website is BLOCKED after an OTT platform launched a complaint?

The blockage of the website comes after all the newly released Amazon Prime’s original films including Putham Pudhu Kaalai, Nishabdham and Penguin's leaks on Tamil Rockers.

In what looks like a huge relief to theatre owners and filmmakers, the infamous piracy website Tamil Rockers has been finally blocked completely after Amazon Prime Video launched a complaint. While the website stays blocked now, it is yet unknown if they will come up with a new domain to leak new movies. This comes after all the newly released Amazon Prime’s original films including Putham Pudhu Kaalai, Nishabdham and Penguin were leaked on the piracy website hours after the films’ release.

Tamil Rockers is a public torrent website which leaks the pirated versions of Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, English, Malayalam, Kannada and other language films on their site. The site’s domain keeps changing from time to time to new link. As per the latest reports, multiple DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) have filed cases against the piracy site by Amazon International. These complaints by the video streaming application came after their new films were leaked on the site. Now, the website has been removed from ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers) registry.

Also Read: Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: Prabhas starrer to re release in the USA to celebrate the actor's birthday

While it is understood that the producers can now have some relief, this is not the first time that the website is getting blocked. The website was blocked several times, but they came up with new domains to leak the films in the past. Though filmmakers across the country are affected with this piracy website, Tamil film industry is the most affected.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×