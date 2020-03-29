Tamil singer and actress Paravai Muniyamma passes away at 83

Known as the symbol of Tamil folk music, Paravai Muniyamma took her last breath today at her home in Madurai. She was reportedly suffering from age-related illnesses.

Indian folk singer and actress from Paravai, Tamil Nadu, Paravai Muniyamma passed away today, March 29. She was 83. Known as the symbol of Tamil folk music, Paravai Muniyamma took her last breath today at her home in Madurai. She was reportedly suffering from age-related illnesses for the longest time. Paravai Muniyamma is survived by her son and two grandchildren. Muniyamma's health issues started worsening in 2016, and Late Jayalalithaa extended her help with Rs 6 lakh aid and Rs 6000 pension scheme for the actress-singer.

Many celebrities from the Tamil film industry had come out in support. Actors Sivakarthikeyan, Vishal and Dhanush helped her with hospital expense. Muniyamma's acting career began with a role in Dhool (2003). She then appeared in over 50 films and was seen mostly in the roles of grandmother. She completed 2,000 stage performances on folk songs and shows in London, Singapore and Malaysia. She was awarded the Kalaimamani in 2019 by the government of Tamil Nadu.

Paravai Muniyamma shot to fame with Singam Pole number composed by Vidya Sagar for Vikram's Dhool.

In her 17 year of career, she has worked with Ajith, Dhanush, Vishal, Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan and STR among other biggies.

Credits :IB Times

