Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi to be part of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise? Deets inside

As Allu Arjun and Rashmika's Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel of Pushpa: The Rise, is expected to go on floors soon, reports about the film are buzzing in the tinsel town. The latest reports suggest that Vijay Sethupathi will be part of the film. It is said that the makers have approached a talented actor, who can ace any role, be it, protagonist or antagonist, for a crucial character in the sequel.

Rumours are rife that the makers have approached Vijay Sethupathi to play an important role in the film. The actor was initially part of Pushpa: The Rise too but to date issues, he opted out. Now, the Pushpa team is trying their luck with Vijay Sethupathi yet again.

He was also approached to play the character of a forest officer in the film’s first part. But due to various circumstances, he could not take it up. This time though, Vijay has agreed to be a part of the film in a fresh role of a mean, menacing antagonist," a source quoted to Times of India.

According to reports, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the menacing antagonist who will destroy the empire built by Allu Arjun aka Pushpa Raj in the film. He will team up with Fahadh Faasil's character Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat to create trouble in paradise for Pushpa Raj.

Pushpa: The Rule will go on floors in August as a close source informed us. "The movie is now scheduled to go on floors by August with a prolonged schedule spanning for over 6 months. Multiple action scenes will be shot, and the ones designed so far are said to be among the costliest ever for Indian cinema. This would be followed by a long leg of post-production, as the team is now looking to release in the 2nd half of 2023," revealed a source close to the development.