Tamil, Telugu movies releasing this week in theaters: Ajith Kumar’s Vidamuyaarchi and Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel

February is shaping up to be a busy month for South cinema, with some of the most awaited releases lined up. Packed with fresh content and promising a cinematic spectacle, these films are set to make a mark in theaters.

Without further ado, here are the must-watch Tamil and Telugu releases for this week—titles that should be on your bucket list for February 2025.

Tamil and Telugu movies releasing this week

Vidamuyaarchi (Tamil)

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Regena Cassandra, Arjun Sarja, Arav, Ramya Subramanium, Nikhil Nair, Dasarathi, Ganesh Saravanan

Director: Magizh Thirumeni

Genre: Action thriller

Release date: February 6, 2025

Run Time: 2 hours 30 mins

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's Vidamuyaarchi is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films in Tamil cinema. This action thriller has captivated audiences with its edge-of-the-seat trailer, promising sheer entertainment. Beyond the glitz and glamour of filmmaking, including its peppy soundtrack, the film’s gripping storyline is a key factor in its path to success.

The plot of Vidamuyaarchi revolves around a newly married couple, Arjun and Kayal, who start their journey strongly but soon encounter challenges that create differences between them. However, their world turns upside down when Kayal is suddenly captured by a notorious gang in Azerbaijan. With no other option, Arjun is forced to tap into revenge mode to rescue his wife.

Thandel (Telugu)

Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, Prakash Belawadi, Karunakaran, Kalpa Latha, Paravateesam, Mahesh Achanta

Director: Chandoo Mondeti

Genre: Romantic thriller, survival drama

Release Date: February 7, 2025

Run Time: 2 hours, 35 mins

Another cinematic marvel in the making, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Thandel is set to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative. From its initial glimpses, this survival drama promises a fresh and emotionally charged storyline. It also stands as one of the most expensive projects in Naga Chaitanya’s career.

The film’s storyline revolves around the lives of the fishermen community in the Srikakulam region of Andhra Pradesh. Based on real-life events, Thandel follows the journey of a fisherman leader who, during a routine fishing trip, accidentally drifts into Pakistani waters and is captured. What unfolds next is a compelling struggle to return to his homeland and reunite with the love of his life.