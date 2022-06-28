Tamil veteran actor Poo Ramu passes away at 60; CM MK Stalin, Mammootty and others pay tribute

Poo Ramu, who predominantly worked in Tamil cinema and was well-known face in Kollywood, passed away on Monday. He was hospitalized earlier for two days at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai after suffering from cardiac arrest. Celebs like Mammootty, Director Kumaran, Ganesh K Babu, and Chief Minister MK Stalin, and others paid tribute to the veteran actor.

Poo Ramu rose to fame through his performance in the 2008 film Poo. He has acted in films like Neerparavai (2012), Peranbu (2018), Karnan (2021), and Soorarai Pottru (2020). He was last seen in Suriya's much-acclaimed film Soorarai Pottru, where he played a major role.

Mollywood Megastar Mammootty took to social media to express his condolences. He shared a pic with Poo Ramu and penned a note, which read, "Saddened to hear the demise of one of the finest artists in Tamil cinema #PooRamu . Heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones & Thank you for being a part of #NanpakalNerathuMayakkam."

Director Kumaran, who has helmed the film Jada released in 2019, and the track ‘Parai’ which was released earlier this year, took to social media to condole Poo Ramu’s death. “#PooRamu had a soul and added life to every role that he took upon. Heartfelt condolences & thank you for being a part of #Parai ! RIP sir." Director Ganesh K Kumar also paid his tribute to Poo Ramu, "I feel lucky to have shared the screen with #PooRamu aiyaa! Such a great human being and an Actor. Your memories will never be forgotten. #ripPooRamu.”

