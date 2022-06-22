Tamil web series Suzhal- The Vortex receives accolades & applauds for storyline and performances

When it comes to great content and authenticity, creators with a content-first approach from down South have been making a mark not only in the country but also across the world. Stories like the most-recent Suzhal- The Vortex prove that audiences love universally relatable themes, irrespective of language.

Tamil series Suzhal-The Vortex is marking its presence felt in the OTT space with brilliant reviews and reactions from audiences and critics, alike. Along with the filmmakers, Pushkar and Gayatri, the cast and crew are also receiving accolades from everywhere. Several celebrities including Samantha, Dhanush and others have come forward to applaud this investigative thriller.

Suzhal- The Vortex is one of the intriguing thrillers, which has drawn the attention of cinephiles worldwide is available for streaming in 30+ Indian and foreign languages have garnered audiences from across the world.

A part of Pinkvilla's review on Suzhal review read, "Suzhal – The Vortex is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and undoubtedly, it is one of the best web series released in recent times. There's no scene that will leave you bored here. So many twists and turns that the end of season -1 will leave you in shock and disappointment that it is over already. Undoubtedly, it is worth all your time."

The show features Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy and Radhakrishnan Parthiban in primary roles. The project talks about a young girl's disappearance from a small town in Tamil Nadu. Although what looks like a missing person's investigation at first, turns out to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, with a new twist at every turn. The series is set against the backdrop of an annual cultural festival.