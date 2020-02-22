Tamilrockers LEAK Mafia and Bheeshma Full HD movie online; Piracy website hits latest South releases

Mafia and Bheeshma Movie Leaked Online: Latest south movies - Kollywood's Mafia and Tollywood's Bheeshma were leaked a day after the movies' release date by Tamilrockers.

In what came as the latest prey for Tamilrockers, two latest south movies – Mafia and Bheeshma were leaked online in a day after the movies’ release date. While it was expected that both the movies will have decent run in theaters given that the movies were released near weekend, this news comes as a disappointment. Both the movies have been getting positive reviews by audience and fans have been taking to social media to laud the movies.

Mafia, which has Arun Vijay as the lead actor, marked the second directorial outing of Karthick Naren. His first film Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru was critically acclaimed. Priya Bhavani Shankar plays the female lead opposite Arun Vijay in Mafia. The film also features Prasanna as the main antagonist. Directed and written by Karthick Naren, the movie revolves around a chasing and catching game between two individuals, and how they plan to take on each other.

Bheeshma, on the other hand, was directed by Venky Kudumula and it has Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Malgudi Days famed actor Anant Nag made a comeback to Telugu cinema with Bheeshma. As far as the technical team is concerned, the music was composed by Sagar Mahati, while Sai Sriram cranked the camera and editing was done by Navin Nooli. The film was in headlines after BJP’s religious cell raised concerns over the movie’s title. They demanded the makers to change the title alleging that the title will hurt the sentiments of Hindus as it is the name of a character in India’s great epic Mahabharata.

