Tamilrockers leak Putham Pudhu Kaalai within hours of its release on an OTT platform

According to news reports, the Tamil anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai was leaked by Tamilrockers within a short span of its release on an OTT platform.

The latest news reports about the Tamil anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai state that Tamilrockers have leaked the film. The news update further goes on to state that within hours of the film releasing on a digital streaming platform. The film released on October 16 on Amazon Prime. The film was leaked by Tamilrockers on an illegal site. The film Putham Pudhu Kaalai has five short stories which are directed by filmmakers such as Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Maniratnam, Rajiv Menon, and Karthik Subbaraj.

As per news reports, the Tamil anthology has the background of COVID 19 and the lockdown. The news reports state that the film was shot during the lockdown. The fans and film audiences were eagerly waiting for the film to release. Many films have previously been leaked by Tamilrockers within hours of their release. As per the news reports, the country has witnessed many film and digital content being leaked. The news reports further go on to add how the issue of piracy is growing more and more serious with time.

Not just the southern films, Tamilrockers have reportedly leaked many Bollywood films as well. Not just Tamilrockers, there are other piracy websites as well, which have leaked films very soon after their releases.

Credits :republic tv

